Today is February 14, Valentine's Day - the annual celebration of love.

It's the perfect occasion to Netflix and chill either by yourself or with your significant other.

This is why Business Insider SSA has put together this list of three cute Nollywood movie couples and love stories you can enjoy on Netflix.

Whether you are single, having a date night with your loved one or hanging out with your friends, watching movies is always a great idea.

It is even better on Valentine's Day, a day set aside globally to celebrate love, when you can enjoy some of the best romance movies Nollywood has to offer.

From romantic gestures, kisses to even the fights that bring them closer, here are the three best movie couples you can find on Netflix today:

The Wedding Party

Here we have one of those romantic, against all odds love stories - the opposition coming from the groom's mother played by Iretiola Doyle.

Banky Wellington plays the role of Dozie Onwuka, an rich playboy who falls for Dunni Coker (Adesua Etomi), a 24-year-old art gallery owner with no sexual experience.

Though overused, the story of a bad boy falling for the 'good' girl is always a great one to watch. Dozie's past almost costs him his marriage before it even starts when a spiteful ex plants a pair of women's underpants in the pocket of Dozie's dress jacket.

Adesua Etomi and Banky W on set of "The Wedding party"

As you can imagine, this leads to a huge fight until he manages to convince her that he really loves her and is no longer interested in his former bad boy ways. They makeup, return to the wedding party and live happily ever after as seen in the sequel - Wedding Part 2.

Castmates include Richard Mofe Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Alibaba Akporobome, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Beverly Naya, Ikechukwu Onunaku, AY Makun and Emmanuel Edunjobi.

This movie couple do such a great, believable job that it comes as very little surprise when the two end up getting married in real life. How romantic is that?

Isoken

This 2017 movie is arguably one of the most romantic Nollywood films of all time and it's all thanks to the chemistry between Isoken played by Dakore Akande and Kevin (Marc Rhys).

Despite Mama Isoken's attempts to matchmake her daughter with the ultimate Edo man, Osaze, and their different cultural backgrounds, these two find a way to each other in the most heart-stirring way.

Isoken movie poster

This couple is proof that you do not have to settle and that true love is still possible even later in life.

Written and directed by Jadesola Osiberu, the film stars Tina Mba, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, Damilola Adegbite, Patrick Doyle, Nedu Wazobia and Bolanle Olukanni.

Potato Potahto

This 2017 Ghanaian Nigerian romantic comedy film starts off on a rocky note with a divorced couple two – played by O.C Ukeje and Joselyn Dumas – who decide to continue to live together even though they are no longer married.

As the movie progresses, we see them confront their unresolved feelings and fall in love all over again. Yes, they might not necessarily be good for each other since they sometimes bring out the worst in each other like locking one person out of the house or hiring a hot guy to make the other person jealous.

OC Ukeje and Joselyn Dumas before a sex scene in "Potato Potahto"

However, when they do come to their senses, they end up with an epic, unbelievable story with great chemistry and hot, passionate moments.

The movie features a few Nollywood faces like Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kemi Lala Akindoju and legend Joke Silva.

From Ghana, we have Chris Attoh, Adjetey Anang, Nikki Samonas and more.