These countries are South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, and Ivory Coast.

The 10 countries account for nearly 80% of all cases.

The WHO Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said the pandemic is spreading fast on the continent.

Africa has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases.

Dr Moeti said, “It took 98 days to reach 100,000 cases and only 18 to move to 200,000.”

“For now, Africa still only accounts for a small fraction of cases worldwide. But the pace of the spread is quickening.”

"Swift and early action by African countries has helped to keep numbers low but constant vigilance is needed to stop Covid-19 from overwhelming health facilities," Dr Moeti added.

Currently, South Africa is the most affected country. The country accounts for over 25% of the continent's total cases.

Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces have been recording high numbers of cases and deaths daily.