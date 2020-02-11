On Tuesday, thousands of Kenyans converged at Nyayo National Stadium for the National Prayer Service of the late retired President.

His Royal Highness, the Duke of Gloucester, is representing the Royal Family at the memorial service for Kenya’s Second President, H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

Other dignitaries are Nigeria's Deputy President Yemi Osinbajo, Namibia Deputy President Nickey Iyambo and Burundi foreign affairs minister Alain Aimé Nyamitwe.

Among them were heads of state and distinguished guests including President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Heads of state following proceedings at Nyayo stadium during President Moi memorial mass.

At least ten sitting African heads of state have jetted in to attend the memorial service including Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni , Tanzania's John Magufuli, South Sudan’s Salva Kirr and Ethiopian President - Her Excellency Sahle-Work Zewde, were in attendance.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh were also in attendance.

Two of Tanzania’s former head of state, Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa were also in attendance.

Gates were open as early as 5am, with Kenyans from all walks of life making their way into the stadium to witness the memorial service, ahead of Moi’s State Funeral slated on Wednesday in Kabarak.

Mzee Moi’s body left Lee Funeral home at around 8:30am for State House where it was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the Final Salute before being taken to Nyayo National Stadium.