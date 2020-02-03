The Attorney General who served in the Mahama administration noted that no bribes were paid during the purchase of the aircraft.

Mrs Appiah-Oppong said this in a statement she issued following the report from the UK court.

The statement said, “The reports alleging that Airbus SE paid bribes during the administration of President John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama are false, misleading and do not reflect the Approved Judgment.”

Adding that “Indeed, the Approved Judgment of the Crown Court of Southwark approving the DPA between Airbus and the UK Serious Fraud Office does not allege that any payment was made by Airbus to any Ghanaian Government official.”

Here’s a full statement from the former Attorney General:

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Office of the Special Prosecutor to conduct an inquiry into the involvement of any public official, "past or present" who may have been engaged in the Airbus bribery scandal.

A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency said the Office of the Special Prosecutor is “to collaborate with its UK counterparts to conduct a prompt inquiry to determine the complicity or otherwise of any Ghanaian government official, past or present, involved in the said scandal.”

"...And to take the necessary legal action against any such official, as required by Ghanaian law,” the statement added.