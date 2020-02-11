Boko Haram terrorists kill 30 people and abducted many in Auno attack.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters that the insurgents attacked motorbikes shooting sporadically and set at least 18 vehicles ablaze.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will continue to “frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end.”

Boko Haram terrorists have killed about 30 people in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno region, Reuters cited eyewitnesses in the area.

According to the report, the attack took place at Auno, a town 24 km (15 miles) from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Google image of Auno Borno via Google Images

An eyewitness told Reuters that the insurgents attacked motorbikes shooting sporadically and set at least 18 vehicles ablaze and abducted several people. Other reports said the extremists also abducted many women during the attack.

"The passengers were stranded on Sunday evening along with a military checkpoint due to the curfew imposed by the military in the town of Auno before the attack happened at around 2100 GMT," the report quoted a resident Bunu Ali who witnessed the attack.

Borno governor wants adequate security in place on Auno road

According to Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum said this is the 6th time Boko Haram terrorists will attack Auno. Zulum reiterated the call for the military to establish their unit in Auno owing to the continuous attacks by insurgents.

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai and Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum Umara. [Daily Post]

President Buhari condemns Auno attack

On Monday, February 10, 2020, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the family of victims of attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State, assuring them that his administration will continually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end.

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed. The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity,’’ President Buhari said.

Since 2009, Boko Haram terrorists have claimed many lives, including military personnel and abducted many women and children in Nigeria’s Borno state.