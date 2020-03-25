As of March 24, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the tiny East African nation had reached 40.

The four new cases include; 2 travellers from Dubai, UAE, one traveller from Brussels, Belgium.

Meanwhile, business have been paralysed in the East African Community region by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rwanda, the first African country to go on a nation-wide lockdown is on the receiving end of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 24, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the tiny East African nation had reached 40 following four new cases reported, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The four new cases include; 2 travellers from Dubai, UAE, one traveller from Brussels, Belgium while another case is a contact of a previously confirmed case who was identified through tracing.

“The cooperation of Rwandans and residents is greatly appreciated as are the efforts of those working hard in the health sector who continue to be supported and appropriately protected as they work to protect the health and safety of all of us,” the statement reads in part.

Rwandans wash their hands in public taps provided by governement to halt spread of coronavirus. (TimesLIVE)

All the travellers have been isolation since arrival into the country and were tested, according to the ministry.

Following closure of all schools and higher education institutions (both public and private) in Rwanda, The Ministry of Education has taken to distance learning to beat the ongoing lockdown over coronavirus.

The ministry of education has opened several platforms for students to use for free to facilitate homeschooling until when normalcy will be restored.

However, days after the Government declared a partial lockdown allowing only essential services to remain operational, New times Rwanda reported that some businesses, mainly in the travel industry have ignored the government’s directive to halt operations in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, business have been paralysed in the East African Community region by the coronavirus pandemic.

Four partner states including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have all reported COVID-19. Currently, cases of coronavirus patients in the region stand at 86.

On Tuesday, Uganda's President, Yoweri Museveni, warned he will flood towns in the country with spies as coronavirus jolts the ‘pearl of Africa’