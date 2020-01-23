According to the commission, it is hopeful that it will complete the exercise by May 30, 2020.

The Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey, disclosed this when he spoke to Accra based Daily Graphic.

He disclosed that the commission intended to mount a voter register exhibition from August 15 to August 28, 2020.

Mr Tettey explained that the commission will deploy 8,000 registration devices to cover the 32,000 polling stations across the country.

Adding that the EC would use the cluster system for the registration, where four polling stations would form a cluster.

He said although the EC intended to spend 10 days at each cluster, mindful of the fact that the voting population in some polling stations was high, it might exceed the days at some polling stations to ensure that all eligible voters were registered.

Mr Tettey said after the 43-day registration period, the EC would provide a five-day mopping up period to take care of any exigencies.

Voter IDs

Under its plans, he said, the registration of those with voter ID cards would be faster, explaining that because the EC already had their biodata, only the fingerprints and facials of such persons would be taken, unless such people desired to change some personal details for which they would be required to provide evidence.

For first-time registrants, he said, the EC would capture their biodata, including names, sex, names of parents, residential addresses, among other details.