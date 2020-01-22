According to the party, the move would remain unchanged even if the president runs for the party’s flagbearership unopposed.

The National Organiser for the NPP, Sammi Awuku said this when he spoke to JoyNews.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo is known for his principles of subjecting himself to the constitution of the NPP.

The presidential vetting committee is being chaired by former National Chairman of the party, Peter Mac Manu.

Mr Awuku further noted that although nominations have been opened for the party’s flagbearership, they do not expect anyone to challenge the president.

The NPP, he explained, has a culture of supporting the sitting president to run for re-election, “especially if the person has performed.”

He said this would enable the president to concentrate on managing the affairs of the country.