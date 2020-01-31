Speaking to journalists, Mr Mahama said if he wins he will introduce business-friendly policies as a way of boosting the private sector.

“Our fiscal policies will ensure stability of the local currency and additionally we shall implement business-friendly policies. Through various incentives we will eradicate the nepotistic approach of the current administration in the payment of contractors and other business people. We will open the opportunities of this country to all Ghanaians".

“Further borrowing will be checked and funds borrowed will be challenged into capital expenditure and productivity that benefit the generality of Ghanaians and add value to the economy,” he added.

He said that he will scrap the Ministry of Business Development. He said the ministry is a useless one because it has not served any purpose since its creation.

President Akufo-Addo created the Ministry to help boost private sector growth. It is headed by Awal Mohammed.

But Mr Mahama said “I don’t think that you need the Business Development ministry to promote private sector growth. We had the Ministry Trader that was handling the aspect of trade and all that".

“I don’t see what the Business Development Ministry really has done in terms of boosting private sector growth."

“I already said when I come I am going to close down some useless ministries and it is one f tose I categorized as useless ministries.”