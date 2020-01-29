According to the president, he insists that they are shared with his office to enable action to be taken on the matter

The President said this when he addressed the diplomatic corps at the annual Meet & Greet and Diplomatic Reception held in Aburi on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

"Should you, members of diplomatic corps be notified of any evidence of corruption against any of my appointees, I insist that they be shared with my office to enable action to be taken on the matter. That is better for our relations than unspecified generalised pronouncements on corruption," President Akufo-Addo said.

Making a case for his government's fight against corruption, the President indicated that: "It is a matter of public record that twenty-one officials of the previous administration are standing trial over their involvement in alleged acts of corruption or causing financial loss to the state and prosecutions of the persons, that is, the regulators and the individuals responsible for the banking sector crisis have commenced.”