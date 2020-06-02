In a statement signed by former Beninese President Nicéphore Soglo, it entreated all African countries and leaders to “raise a strong protest” against Floyd’s murder.

The ex-African presidents also demanded that the “perpetrators of this crime and all other crimes of this sort be punished in the strongest terms.”

“What level of cruelty must you reach that the entire world finally wakes up and manifests its indignation?” the statement asked.

Floyd was filmed Monday begging the Minneapolis cop to stop and telling him he could not breathe before he lost consciousness and later died

Independent autopsy finds George Floyd’s death a homicide

“Who would dare here, their face visible, to treat in such a way a European, an Arab, an Israeli, an Indian, a Chinese, a Japanese, an Argentinian, etc. Enough is enough,” the statement added.

George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, in Powderhorn, a neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 46-year-old was handcuffed while he laid face down on a city street during an arrest. A white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, leading to his death.

According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that time occurred after Floyd became unresponsive.

The African Union Commission has also condemned the murder. Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo has also added his voice in demanding justice for the murder of George Floyd.