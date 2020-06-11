Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead on the eve of Mr Thabane’s swearing in as prime minister.

In the police statement filed at the Maseru High Court, it argued that due to the evidence available Maesaiah Thabane should not be granted bail.

Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with murder but has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police statement is one of the documents filed in the Maseru High Court which the police will be using to oppose Mrs Thabane’s bail application.

Mrs Thabane has been in custody since last week. Her lawyers will argue that she should be granted bail to care for her sick husband.

Former Prime Minister Thabane has denied any involvement in the murder. He was however forced to step down last month amid the murder allegations.

He is yet to be charged, but in the latest papers police allege that he showed the hit-men where his estranged wife lived.

The police also say the former prime minister and his wife agreed to pay the alleged killers a total of $180,000 in instalments. They paid an initial amount of $24,000 according to the affidavit. One of the hit-men will be testifying as key witness for the state.

According to the police, Mr and Mrs Thabane wanted his former wife, Lipolelo, dead, so that his current wife could assume the role of the first lady.

Lipolelo won a court case confirming that she was the rightful first lady shortly before her death.

She won the case even though she was in the middle of divorce proceedings. The court that ruled indicated that Lipolelo deserved all the perks that came with the position.