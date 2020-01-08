Bobi Wine was arrested on Monday at Wakiso district, north of Kampala, while holding a public meeting in preparation for his presidential campaign.

Uganda police spokesperson Fred Enanga claims he was arrested because his team did not meet some requirements of the Public Order Management Act.

Bobi Wine has announced he will be contesting next year’s Presidential elections and wants to dethrone incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

Ugandan opposition legislator Robert Kyagulanyi, best known by his stage name Bobi Wine, has been freed.

Bobi Wine, who was arrested on Monday at Wakiso district, north of Kampala, while holding a public meeting in preparation for his presidential campaign was released on Tuesday night by Ugandan authorities.

Upon his release the fast rising legislator tweeted a photo of himself announcing his freedom and vowing to continue agitating for political freedoms at the pearl of Africa.

Uganda police spokesperson Fred Enanga claimed they arrested the vocal leader because his team did not meet some requirements of the Public Order Management Act.

"They should inform all the parties that are involved of the traffic or assembly plan,” Enanga said. “They should provide sufficient stewards proportionate to the number of participants. Now, coordinating with police that is during and after, ensure adequate provision of emergency services, response capabilities like ambulances for evacuation."

Bobi Wine has announced he will be contesting next year’s Presidential elections and wants to dethrone incumbent Yoweri Museveni.