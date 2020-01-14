According to the party, beginning Monday, January 13, 2020 aspirants can file their nominations for the various positions.

Candidates aspiring for the flag bearer position are, hence, expected to procure the nomination forms at a cost of GH¢2,000 and pay GH¢200,000 as filing fee.

CPP said this in a press release signed by the Deputy Communication Director.

The statement noted that persons interested in the position of National Chairman will file their forms at a cost of GH¢100,000.

However, for purposes of encouraging more women and the youth to aspire to higher political office, aspirants for the position of National Women Organiser and National Youth Organiser will file their forms at a reduced cost of GH¢20,000.

The National Organiser fee is pegged at GH¢30,000, while that of General Secretary, Vice-Chairmen and Treasurer fee is GH¢70,000.