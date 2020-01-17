Members of the party, according to the initiative, are required to download a special application on play store on their mobile phones to enable them easily contribute.

As part of the initiative, members of the party are also required to adopt and contribute funds through their respective branches to ease the financial burden of organising a national campaign on national executives and flagbearer.

The party’s flagbearer former President John Mahama launched the programme on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Accra.

In his address, Mr Mahama said, “Those of you in the business community who want to contribute, because of the vengeful nature of this current administration, we will protect your identity.

Adding that “Ghanaians look forward to the NDC stepping up to the plate and rescuing power from this government that promised so much but has delivered little. A government that said it will provide inclusive government but has practised the worse form of nepotism.”

The national chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo adding his voice said: “We are not asking anything big if everyone gives us GHC1 we will get such a colossal amount to support this party. Let us not leave the financing of this party on the shoulders of a few individuals.”