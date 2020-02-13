He was speaking at a meeting with chiefs and elders from the Ziave Traditional area at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He further promised that he will do all within his power to protect Ghana’s democratic credentials.

The president emphasized that he will not compromise the peace of the country under any circumstances.

“I want to assure you that, the government will do whatever it takes to ensure that the forthcoming campaign and elections are conducted in a good atmosphere in the country. Ghana is today, the beacon of democracy on the African continent. This year, I am determined to do whatever I can to consolidate that reputation of a country of peace and stability. The election will be conducted under a good atmosphere and the results accepted by all and sundry -winners and losers alike. We are committed to ensuring a free fair election.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo had earlier called on Ghana’s security agencies to deal ruthlessly with any individual or group that will try to disrupt the peace in the country during this year’s elections.

He said he has instructed the heads of the security services to act without fear or favour.

“To ensure that the security agencies in our country act without partiality so that the law is applied evenhandedly, [that] is the reason why I passed a law against vigilantism to make sure that we can come to grips with it. And for the strictness, I have given them to the leadership of the security agencies.”

“So far as I am concerned, crime is crime. Crime cannot have a political colourization. I think from now on, the political leaders must insist that the security agencies act with evenhanded. If an NPP man causes a problem or assaults someone in public, he must be dealt with as a citizen of Ghana not as a member of the NPP. It doesn’t matter that the NPP government is in power,” he added.