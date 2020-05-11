He made this known on Sunday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State when Governor Douye Diri inaugurated the state executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Goodluck Jonathan who left power in 2015, said he would no longer be “an effective partisan politician,” however, his absence from political activities has been misunderstood.

On his part, Governor Diri encouraged the new party leadership to build a united party in the state. He encouraged them to do their best to bring all who have left back into the fold.

“As a result of our divine emergence, we should not be vindictive. Let us forgive one another and bring everyone on board because we want to sustain our party’s dominance in the state.”

“It seems like a tall order but you have the capacity to do so. We are all brothers and sisters of Ijawland. So let us not split ourselves. When we are united, we will be stronger and bring development closer to our people,” he added.

On his part, the new chairman, Solomon Agwanana, thanked Mr Jonathan and Diri for the role they played in strengthening the party in the state.

He said that together with his team they would reposition the party and consolidate the gains made by their past leaders.