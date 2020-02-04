The former primary school teacher was the president of Kenya for 24 years and also served as the Vice President for 12 years before then.

On Tuesday morning, Kenya’s former President, Daniel Arap Moi, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. He was 95 years old according to official government documents.

Baringo Senator and Moi’s son, Gideon Moi, issued a statement just hours after the Ex-president breathed his last.

“I take this opportunity to tell my fellow Kenyans that Mzee passed on this morning at 5:20 am. He passed away peacefully, I was by his side," the Senator recounted.

Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi inspects guards during his farewell parade December 28, 2002.

The former primary school teacher was the president of Kenya for 24 years and also served as the Vice President for 12 years before then.

During his reign he’s credited with going out of his way to promoting education and health care by building many schools and hospitals which still stand today.

He will especially be fondly remembered by Kenyans who got a chance to taste the famous Maziwa ya Nyayo.

Following Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's death in 1978 which saw Moi sworn in as President, the young Moi then sought to increase the enrolment in primary schools across the country.

To achieve this, he came up with a brilliant idea of introducing a free school milk programme commonly known as maziwa ya Nyayo and within a year, school enrolment rose from 2,994,991 in 1978 to 3,698,216 in 1979.

Maziwa ya nyayo.

The programme made its way into children’s songs and endeared President Moi to the children, their parents and teachers.

The programme was a godsend to millions of farmers too who made a killing selling milk to the government to support the programme.