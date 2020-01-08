The government has imposed a strict curfew from 10PM till 4AM daily

Following a spate of terror attacks on picturesque Lamu, the government of Kenya has moved in to arrest the fast deteriorating situation.

The government has now imposed a strict curfew on the island. Lamu County police boss Muchangi Kioi announced the curfew will strictly begin at 10PM till 4AM daily and will allow security agencies in the area monitor suspicious activity with ease.

Lamu Island

Irungu Macharia, Lamu County Commissioner supported the move adding that private cars and motorbikes are sometimes used by criminals in the region.

The development comes barely days after Somalia’s al Shabaab terrorist group attacked a military base in Lamu killing one US military service member and two contractors.

On January 2 , an attack by the al-Shabaab on a passenger bus in Lamu left three dead and scores with injuries.

A damaged APC in Lamu attack. (courtesy)

Lamu insecurity goes way back in 2011 when a British tourist was abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants from Kiwayu Village Resort in Lamu East.

In response, Kenyan forces were deployed on the border and inside Somalia under ‘Operation Linda Nchi,’ to try and seal off any entry points for gangs on the border and prevent any militants from crossing into Kenya.

Since then, Lamu County has had constant and numerous attacks, the worst case being that of the terror attack in Mpeketoni on June 15, 2014.

Over 100 people were killed by Al-Shabaab militants and property worth millions destroyed in Mpeketoni, Hindi, Kibaoni, Witu, Baure, Mangai and Basuba that year.