Every day many Kenyans are going to bed on an empty stomach and are among the hungriest people in the world, a new report shows.

Kenya is currently named as the 86th hungriest nation, among 117 countries that were considered, according to the Global Hunger Index 2019. The 2019 GHI shows that multiple countries have higher hunger levels now than in 2010, and approximately 45 countries are set to fail to achieve low levels of hunger by 2030.

"With a score of 25.2, Kenya suffers from a level of hunger that is serious," says the report, produced every year by the NGO International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

The authors describe hunger as the distress associated with a lack of sufficient calories. The report found out that the number of hungry people rose from 785 million in 2015 to 822 million in 2018 and is rising.

“We can no longer afford to regard the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Climate Agreement as voluntary and a matter for each member state to decide on its own. Instead, the full implementation of both has become imperative in order to secure a livable world for our children and grandchildren. This requires a change of mind-set at the global political level.” Mary Robinson, Adjunct Professor of Climate Justice, Trinity College Dublin and former President of Ireland said in the report.

The UN has set a global target as part of the Sustainable Development Goals to end hunger by 2030.

According to the report, researchers looked at four indicators for Kenya; undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting, and child mortality.The country is improving on the three indicators, except for undernourishment where the number of people has been surging since 2010.

However, despite Kenya's poor show, the country performed better than Tanzania (95), Rwanda (98), and Uganda (104). Some countries, such as Ethiopia and Rwanda, have made notable progress in reducing hunger in the past 20 years, illustrating the effects of well-targeted hunger reduction policies as well as the consequences of their emergence from periods of conflict and instability.

On the other hand, Belarus is the most food secure country in the world and tops the list.

To compile the report,data scientists relied on various reports from various UN agencies such as the Food and Agriculture Organization, Unicef, United Nations Interagency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME), the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey.