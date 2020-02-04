The former head of state died at Nairobi Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for undisclosed ailment on Tuesday morning.

Kenya’s former President, Daniel Arap Moi, is dead at the age of 95. The former head of state died at Nairobi Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for undisclosed ailment on Tuesday morning.

Baringo Senator and Moi’s son, Gideon Moi, issued a statement just hours after the Ex-president breathed his last.

I take this opportunity to tell my fellow Kenyans that Mzee passed on this morning at 5:20 am. He passed away peacefully, I was by his side," the Senator recounted.

Lee Njiru, the late former President's press secretary, also gave a statement to the press on the passing of Mzee Moi conveying that his health complications were a result of old age.

"For the last three years I have watched Moi come from a very strong person to sharp decline in his health due to age. Let me clarify that Moi is not 96 years as is being stated he is actually 102 or 103 years. He told me countless times not to pay attention to the age on his ID.

"He went from using a walking stick to a wheelchair and from there it was a steady decline. There was no need to disclose all these details but it was worrying. Remember that he was admitted in hospital in October 2019 and he has never left the hospital since then," Mr Njiru stated.

Mzee Moi was the president of Kenya for 24 years and also served as the Vice President for 12 years before then.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a presidential proclamation that the Moi shall be accorded a state funeral with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours being rendered and observed.

“As we mourn the passing of an African Icon, our heartfelt condolences go out to his Children, Relatives and Close Friends. We will never forget that even as he served Kenya, Africa and the World; the Late Mzee Moi remained a deeply committed family man, a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and earnest Friend to so many. While they undoubtedly grieve his passing, I wish to assure them that Mzee Moi lives on in the hearts of the Millions of Kenyans who benefited from his servant-leadership, and in the peaceful, harmonious and united Kenya that was built in large part by the works of his hands."

All Kenyan flag shall be flown at half-mast at State House, State Lodges, all Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, on 4th February, 2020 Until sunset on the day of the Burial.