According to Accra-based Joy News, Prof Sonii was flown to Ghana’s capital after his condition deteriorated.

The 70-year-old minister was taken to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

He is said to be in a stable condition now and responding to treatment.

COVID-19 has so far spread to 215 countries with over 9 million infections recorded worldwide as of Tuesday.

According to Liberia’s Ministry of Health, as of June 23, 2020, the country has recorded 625 cases with 34 deaths.

It has been reported that 270 people have recovered in that country.

Liberia ranks 146 in countries with reported COVID-19 cases, one of the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 14,568 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 10,907 recoveries or discharges and 95 deaths.