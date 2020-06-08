The re-run is because the Constitutional Court ordered a fresh presidential election to be held after it annulled last year’s election.

The ruling which was given in February this year directed that the election be held 150 days after annulling the previous exercise.

The former commission chairperson Jane Ansah resigned due to criticism by the opposition on how she managed the disputed election.

President Mutharika has therefore appointed Justice Chifundo Kachale to succeed Jane Ansah.

He also appointed new commissioners, namely Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Jean Mathanga, Linda Kunje, Anthony Mukumbwa, and Olivia Liwewe.

The new chairperson will be responsible for organizing a credible presidential election that has been demanded by the opposition.

Meanwhile, MPs are expected to meet to decide on the exact date of the election. One of the proposed dates is June 23, 2020.