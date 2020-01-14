In a televised address in Mombasa on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a cabinet reshuffle.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a cabinet reshuffle as he moves to streamline his administration.

In a televised address in Mombasa, the President announced a raft of changes targeting the agricultural sector and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in a bid to revitalise the economy.

He also named a new Cabinet line up saying he intended to enhance efficiency, speed of delivery, and reduce wastage and leakage of public resources.

Among the people joining his administration is a young lady by the name Nadia Ahmed Abdalla popularly known as Ms. Nadia Naddy who was appointed Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Information and communications technology (ICT), Innovation & Youth.

Upon her appointment, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho took to social media and congratulated Ms. Nadia.

Business Insider SSA, decided to go on fact finding mission to know just who is Nadia Ahmed Abdalla and what makes her tick.

Why Nadia Ahmed Abdalla caught the President’s eye

Nadia Naddy

Kenya for a fact has never had a shortage of bold and fierce women from Mekatilili wa Menza, Mary Muthoni Wanjiru, Wangari Maathai to Martha Karua and Nadia Naddy is one of them.

Naddy is a fierce young lady of many talents who hails from Mombasa. She has big dreams for Kenya and could as well be Kenya’s Alaa Salaah.

She was one of the contestants in the Ms President show, Kenya’s first reality show on leadership that aired on KTN last year.

She is a PR practitioner and holds a Masters in International Relations and Cultural Diplomacy from Hochschule Furtwangen University in Germany. In addition to that, she is a Global Communication Specialist, Lifestyle and Inspirational Blogger and an Active Female Empowerment Activist.

She is an author too and recently published her first book under Amazons Publishing house called ‘CREATIVESPACE’. She is also the author of the book titled The Feminist in us.

She believes that ‘A Fierce Attitude is all what a Woman needs,’ to tackle anything.