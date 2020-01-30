Haruna Iddrisu said the Health Minister must appear before Parliament to brief the house on the country’s level of preparedness.

“We may want to in the course of this meeting invite the Health Minister to apprise us of what he is doing to avoid the occurrence of the Coronavirus in our country.”

He made this call during the opening of the 4th session of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Over 100 people have died since the outbreak in China with one suspected case in Ivory Coast.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has indicated that all passengers who come to Ghana from China will be screened thoroughly. A statement added surveillance has also been increased to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus.

Ridge Hospital and Tema General Hospital both in the Greater Accra Region have been designated as the centers to manage possible cases of coronavirus in the country.

Regional health directorates across the country have been asked to designate centres to manage possible cases of the virus.

It said the move is part of Ghana’s plans to prevent and control any case that may be detected in the country and ultimately protect the Ghanaian population.

The virus, known also as 2019-nCoV, is said to be a new strain of coronavirus that has not previously been identified in humans.

As of 27th January 2020, the total number of confirmed cases amounted to 4,515.