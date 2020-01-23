The Ugandan leader almost clocking 76years old and still walking with no walking stick has been devouring a special diet to remain fit as a fiddle.

Uganda's strongman, President Yoweri Museveni is 30 kilos (4 stone) lighter thanks to a strict super diet he has been religiously following from dawn to dusk.

The Ugandan leader almost clocking 76years old and still walking with no walking stick has been devouring a diet of cassava, Irish potatoes and indigenous vegetables to remain fit as a fiddle.

"I am always fit but the doctors pointed out the mistakes and then I decided to shed off," He told BBC.

Most importantly the diet helped him shed a whooping 30 kilos from highs of 106kg that he used to labour with.

"I eat some cassava, because I don't eat your European food and your Asian foods. I eat our food; which is cassava, some bananas, millets and our vegetables," Mr Museveni opened up to Newsday presenter Alan Kasujja.

While denying comments on social media that he "looked tired", Museveni said he had deliberately shed some fat, adding that his current weight of 76kg was suitable for his 5ft 7in (170cm) height.

"So I normally eat a little bit of that in the morning. Then no lunch, I just drink water and coffee without sugar because it's very bad - sugar is not good," he said.

Apart from avoiding sugar like a plague, President Museveni does not touch anything after his simple breakfast until dusk.

"Then at around seven [in the evening] I eat two Irish potatoes because they have got low starch, and a lot of vegetables to deceive the stomach that I am putting there something when in fact it's just the roughage," he added.

Mr Museveni, however, disappointed health fanatics keen to follow on his footsteps since he did not disclose how long it took him to shed the 30kg.

President Yoweri Museveni seen at his Rwakitura farm in Western Uganda where he keeps large herd of Ankole cattle.

So radiant and young does Museveni glow that he even wooed former US president Barack Obama who was ‘struck’ by his youthfulness. In 2015, he said that then US President Barack Obama told him during a meeting in Ethiopia that he looked young.

“I forgot to tell him that it’s because I eat Ugandan grown foods,” Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni has been in power since 1986 and plans to run for a sixth term in 2021, has never shied off from disclosing the secret of his longevity.

President Yoweri Museveni AFP

He attributed his stellar health to consuming locally produced foods and drinking lots of milk which is rich in calcium and improves the strength of bones, ensures smoother skin and a stronger immune system.

“Have you ever heard that Museveni has fallen sick and my legs hanged in hospital, for the last 31 years? This is because I observe some of these health tips [practices] which have eventually helped me to prevent some of these diseases. Many of the diseases are preventable,” he said in 2017 while launching the Lugwere Bible in Budaka District.

Uganda's opposition leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, best known by his stage name Bobi Wine. AFP

Many netizens are, however, not buying Museveni’s secret diet and think there’s a far bigger reason why he ‘looked’ tired and even shed all those kilos.

“The diet is called BOBI WINE,,, those in Uganda 🇺🇬 and the entire world knows,,,,the man has become too stressed by this young man and by 2021 , museveni will be being moved around in a wheelchair,” one user posted on Facebook.

“They guy is losing weight because of Bobi wine.....Kagenderere nga omukaddeakoga...His Weight loss is not intentional,,,the age can nolonger maintain his over size.... Because some of his body biological systems have started degenerating including enzymes which no longer metabolise food as required like before..,,,the skin alone can tell! Museveni retire in peace otherwise nature will fight you!” another user posted.

“FYI those two Irish potatoes have a name down here...Kyagulanyi and Ssentamu though the youths love to call them Bobi Wine”

“You know how to deceive your stomach and you have deceived the BBC. We all know that Bobi wine is the reason why you are losing weight” a user posted in response.