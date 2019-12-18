President Muhammadu Buhari signs 2020 appropriation bill into law.

The 2020 appropriation is a deficit budget, and President Buhari promises to submit a borrowing plan to the National Assembly.

He says the government will make efforts to ensure the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly in September 2020.

On Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the $34.62 billion (N10.59 trillion) 2020 appropriation bill into law.

The president signed the budget in the presence of Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other principal officers of the National Assembly.

Key highlights of the 2020 budget

Total expenditure of N10.594 trn

Capital Expenditure of N 2.465trn

Recurrent Expenditure N 4.842trn

Statutory Transfer N560.4bn

Debt Servicing N2.72trn

Fiscal Deficit N2.28trn

2020 budget benchmarks

Estimated crude oil production of 2.18m barrels per day

Estimated crude oil price of $57 per barrel

Exchange rate of N305/$1

Projected GDP growth rate of 2.93%

Projected Inflation 10.81%

President Muhammadu Buhari signing the 2020 appropriation bill into law at the Statehouse, Abuja (Twitter @BashirAhmaad)

Key highlights from President Muhammadu Buhari's speech on the 2020 budget