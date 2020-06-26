This happened barely a week after some persons vandalised a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

The protestors at the Nigerian Embassy in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta are said to be citizens of Nigeria.

They were protesting what they alleged is discrimination and infringement on their fundamental human rights by Indonesian immigration officials.

They said a Nigerian national reportedly fell from a storey building while escaping from immigration officials.

Video clips online showed the demonstrators carrying placards and chanting “Nigeria is not helping us in this country. We don’t have an Embassy. We no go ‘gree.”

The video showed them destroying a white bus on the premises of the Embassy as others also broke the windows and doors of the building.

The protestors also brought down the Nigerian flag and shred it.

In a tweet, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, condemned the Thursday attack, and said it was “disgraceful.”

He added that efforts are being made to bring the suspects to book.

"Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans," he said.