Kenyans now face fines of up to Sh50,000 or a jail term of up to three years or both as the Kenyan government struggles to control the spread of coronavirus.

Police had a tough time on Sunday enforcing the government directive after a number of churches defied the government directive to remain shut forcing the police to forcibly eject them.

Meanwhile, Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has called for a total lock down in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Individuals who disobey the government directive to stay at home and isolation rules among other tough directive, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus now face a fine and a jail sentence.

On Sunday, the government imposed additional restrictions following an announcement that confirmed cases of the virus had more than doubled to 15 with eight positive people captured over the past 72 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during one of the briefings on Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has called for a total lock down in a bid to control the spread of the virus drawing comparison with China's wuhan which was the epicenter of the disease is now reporting zero cases because of the lockdown.

"it is a painful decision but we have to take it, afadhali tulie leo tucheke kesho" said Joho

Effective from Wednesday, the government has cancelled all flights save for cargo planes, ordered a shutdown of bars and nightclubs, restaurants to operate as takeaway units, put a freeze to churches, weddings and capped funeral gatherings to 15 people.