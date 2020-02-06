The Kenyan government has officially begun the process of constructing its part of the 460km Coastline Transnational Highway.

The Coastline Transnational Highway project is a joint project between Kenya and Tanzania.

Upon completion, it will stretch from Lunga Lunga-Mombasa-Mtwapa-Malindi on the Kenyan side to Bagamoyo-Tanga-Horohoro on the Tanzania side.

More than 20 years ago since it was conceived, the East African Coastal Corridor development project may finally see the light of day.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has already hit the ground running and has published a Tender by the entity for the 13.5km Mombasa—Mtwapa (A7) section and the 40.4km Mtwapa—Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi (A7) section. Bidders are expected to submit their documents by the 21st day of next month.

Mombasa to Bagamoyo Highway (highway today)

It is projected to cost Sh75.1 billion ($751m) and it will be financed by the African Development Bank and the governments of Kenya and Tanzania at 70% and 30% respectively. Last Year, AfDB approved a $384.22m financing package for the project a few months after the European Union gave the government of Kenya a grant of US $33.41m.

According to the KeNHA tender, the Mombasa—Mtwapa (A7) section entails the construction of a four-lane dual carriageway, construction of a grade-separated junction, service roads, stormwater drains, major and minor drainage structures, access roads and social amenities along the road.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli (left) with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta

On the other hand, the 40.4km Mtwapa—Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi (A7) section will entail the construction of a 7.3km dual carriageway and service lanes on both sides, building of a dual carriageway bridge and upgrading of the existing 33.1km section of the road.

Construction of markets for displaced roadside traders along the Mombasa-Mtwapa-Malindi highway will also be covered in the project.

The coastline road is expected to boost regional integration, cross-border trade, tourism, and socio-economic development, as well as improve road transport infrastructure along the Kenya and Tanzania coastlines, particularly between Mombasa and Bagamoyo.