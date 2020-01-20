Egypt retains position as most powerful African nations in 2020

The 2020 Best Countries ranking analyses the world’s most powerful countries - those that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns.

Nigeria was not ranked in the 2020 powerful nations list.

Egypt has retained its position as the most powerful nation in Africa for 2020, according to a report by US News and World Report.

The report analysed the world’s most powerful countries - those that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns. “Their foreign policies and military budgets are tracked religiously. When they pledge, at least some in the international community trust they will keep it,” usnews.com said.

Egypt military

The 2020 Best Countries ranking was conducted in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The survey asked more than 20,000 people from four regions to associate 73 countries with specific attributes.

The report excluded Nigeria for the 2020 list.

The powerful countries in Africa right now are:

Egypt

World: 25 in Power Rankings

Africa: 1

GDP: $250.9 billion

POPULATION: 98.4 million

GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $13,358

South Africa

World: 32 in Power Rankings

Africa: 1

GDP: $368.3 billion

POPULATION: 57.8 million

GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $13,630

Kenya

World: 52 in Power Rankings

Africa: 3

GDP: $87.9 billion

POPULATION: 51.4 million

GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $3,705

Ghana

World: 55 in Power Rankings

Africa: 4

GDP: $65.6 billion

POPULATION: 29.8 million

GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $6,492

Morocco