Nigeria has been reported to be among the next list of countries on the Donald Trump administration travel ban.

According to the New York Times, the US government is planning to extend its 'big hammer' on seven more countries in Africa and Asia. The other countries include Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan, and Tanzania.

In an interview with the New York Times on the sidelines of the just-concluded World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump confirmed that the additional list of countries on his travel ban will be released soon.

According to the report, the countries could face restrictions on specific types of visas, such as business, visitor visas and removal from any visa lottery program.

Trump's controversial travel ban list

The travel ban is a series of executive orders enacted by Donald Trump as President of the United States in 2017.

It was referred to as the Muslim ban because the list initially has a majority of Muslim nations. It restricted citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Chad, and Yemen from entering the U.S. The Administration later removed Chad and Sudan.

Nigerian passport is one of the weakest in the world, according to a recent report by Henley Passport Index. Currently on the 95th position on the global passport index, if the new travel ban is placed on it, it will further deteriorate it's place on global ranking.