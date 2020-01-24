Uganda plans to develop Kingfisher and Tilega oilfields at a cost of $5 billion.

Total, CNOOC and Tullow Oil jointly own the Kingfisher and Tilega fields and the Ugandan government is in negotiations with Tullow to reduce its stake in the projects.

Permanent Secretary of Energy, Robert Kasande, disclosed that the $5 billion forms part of the $15 billion to $20 billion projected to flow into the country’s developing oil industry in three to five years.

The ‘Pearl of Africa’ is set to develop two oil wells at a cost of $5 billion as it moves to tap and expedite the growth of its nascent oil industry.

“The funding will be used to drill over 500 wells and construct two central processing facilities and a water plant. Plans are also in the pipeline to award exploration companies five blocks by the end of this year,” he explained.

In its trading update, the company indicated that, joint venture conversations with the government of Uganda are ongoing and Tullow remains committed to reducing its equity stake in the project ahead of a final investment decision.

The five blocks on offer are located in the Albertine Basin; namely: Block 01 (Avivi), Block 02 (Omuka), Block 03 (Kasuruban), Block 04 (Turaco) and Block 05 (Ngaji).

The bidding process will run for five months. The licensing round is scheduled to conclude by December 2020, with successful firms set to receive Petroleum Exploration Licenses.