The World is in for a treat in what promises to be one of the most epic marathons of the 21st century.

On Thursday, the race organisers announced that Bekele had confirmed his participation in the race, joining an already crowded elite field that has Kipchoge and the Ethiopian duo of Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun who made the legendary Kipchoge break a sweat during the last London Marathon.

