The Laureus World Sports Award, is an annual event that honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year.

Kipchoge's nomination comes barely a month after he won the World Athletics Athlete of 2019 award.

Sportsmen and women are shortlisted for six categories (Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback and Action).

The greatest Marathoner ever, Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, is on his way to make another history and possibly add another feather on his already full hat.

The record-breaking marathon runner has been nominated for the top prize in the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards alongside Lionel Messi, Tiger Woods, Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal and Marc Márquez .

First held in 2000, the Laureus World Sports Award, is an annual event that honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year and showcases the work of Laureus Sport for Good.

Votes from more than 1,000 sports media from over 70 countries are used to arrive at the finalists.

With the athlete's consistently impressive performance last year, and having won 11 of the 12 marathons he's ever entered, these accolades come as no surprise.

After winning the London Marathon in April last year, the 35-year-old Olympic champion became the first athlete ever to finish a marathon in under two hours with a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

In Africa, South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, has also been nominated in the category of Team of the Year. This comes after the team thrashed England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and brought home their third victory in their history at the tournament.