NBA Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California , on Sunday.

His eldest daughter, Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant, was also killed in the accident, per TMZ and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

US President Donald Trump was among the first to take to Twitter to express his shock at the untimely death of the Basketball star.

The report showed that Bryant was in his private helicopter with about nine people when it started to crash.

Bryant, was a five-time NBA champion and was named an NBA All-Star 18 times.

He who retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the LA Lakers.

Following his death, sports stars, celebrities among others have shown their shock to the news and have, hence paid tribute to his family.

"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

Here are some comments from celebrities after Bryant death:

