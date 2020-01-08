Sadio Mane has been named African player of the year.

The 27-year-old player’s net worth stands at $8 million, according to Ecelebfacts, making him one of the most expensive players in Africa.

Business Insider SSA looks at how Sadio Mane makes and spends his million dollars.

27-year Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been named the 2019 African Player of the Year.

This is the first time the Senegalese striker will be clinching the top African footballer award, beating his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

The 2019 CAF Awards ceremony took place in Egypt on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020.

“I am really happy and at the same time, I am proud to win this award. It’s a big day for me,” the football star said after receiving the award.

In 2019, Mane made 34 goals, 12 assists in 61 appearances, according to CAF statistics.

Saido Mane’s net worth

A celebrity entertainment portal, Ecelebfacts, pegged Mane's net worth at $8 million, making him stand among the most expensive African players.

How he makes his money

He moved to Anfield from Southampton in 2016 for £34 million ($44.9 million), and settled for some £150,000 ($197.197) weekly, per The Guardian report.

Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane attends a team training session at the club's Melwood training complex in Liverpool, north west England, on September 12, 2017 , on the eve of their Champions League Group E football match against Sevilla AFP

According to reports, he receives an annual salary of $6.5 million for a five-year deal Liverpool FC.

He also makes money from endorsement deals from Western Union, Indonesia Tourism, New Balance, boot sponsors who are also linked with Liverpool.

How Sadio Mane spends his millions of pounds

His home

In 2016, Mane bought a house worth around $2 million.

Sadio Mane's Bentley (soccerladuma) soccerladuma

His Bentley

In a BBC report, Abu Usamah at-Thahabi, an Imam at Green Lane Masjid in Birmingham, said Mane owned a Bentley in his house but prefers to come to Mosque in a not-so-fancy car. Apart from the Bentley Continental GT, he has also been seen in a classy Mercedes G63 AMG, Audi RS7, and a Range Rover.

Sadio Mane's Audi RS7 soccerladuma

Charity works

In a recent interview, the Liverpool star said he prefers to give money to charity rather than to live lavishly. "I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips, and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me," he had said.

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Tunisia and Senegal in Franceville on January 15, 2017 AFP

In 2018, he bought 300 Liverpool shirts for fans at his small village, Bambali, in Senegal, ahead of a Champions League final.

Last year, he spent more than $300,000 for the construction of a school in Senegal and paid for a hospital building in his village.