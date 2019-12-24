Businessmen and women will also evaluate their personal life as well as their businesses.

After the assessment, some will be happy with their businesses others would decide to do better so 2020 can be better for them.

This means that not every business person in Ghana will describe 2018 as a good business year.

Below are some of the Ghanaians who did not have a good business year as they expected.

1. Kate Quartey-Papafio

She is the founder and CEO of Reroy Group. The major hit on her business this year is the suit filed by the Attorney General against her and 3 others over their involvement in the collapse of the defunct Capital Bank. Kate Quartey Papafio was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC75million she was also to provide four sureties.

2. Ato Essien

Mr Essien is the founder of the defunct Capital Bank. He is in a similar situation as Kate Quartey-Papafio. He is part of the 4 sued by the Attorney General for their roles in the collapse of Capital Bank. He was granted bail in sum of GHC200million with four sureties.

Most Ghanaians also believe he made a wrong decision by appearing on TV to speak about the collapse of the bank almost 2 years after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the license of the bank.

3. Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom

In January 2019, Paa Kwesi Nduom’s GN Bank was downgraded to a Savings and Loans company.

Governor of the BoG Dr Ernest Addison said “GN Bank (GN) was unable to comply with the Minimum Capital Directive by 31st December 2018. Consequently, GN Bank has applied for, and the Bank of Ghana has approved the grant of a savings and loans company licence. The Bank of Ghana has also approved a transition plan submitted by GN for winding down aspects of its business which are not compatible with a savings and loans company licence.”

However, in August 2019, the BoG closed down GN Savings and Loans together with 22 others.

According to a statement from BoG, “The revocation of the licences of these institutions has become necessary because they are insolvent even after a reasonable period within which the Bank of Ghana has engaged with them in the hope that they would be recapitalized by their shareholders to return them to solvency.”

Dr Nduom has however filed a suit seeking the court to bar the BoG from revoking the license of the company.

4. Fritzgerald Odonkor

Mr Odonkor is the third person sued by the Attorney General over the defunct Capital Bank closure. He was also granted bail in the sum of GHC200 million with four sureties. The four of them were sued after the public consistently asked why the government was not suing those who played a role in the collapse of the bank.

5. Seidu Agongo

The license of Seidu Agongo’s Heritage bank was revoked in January 2019.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the license of Heritage Bank after it discovered a number of anomalies relating to its licensing, the sources of its capital, and related party transactions.

The BoG said that Heritage bank’s capital seems to have come from sources that were suspicious.

Meanwhile, the Board and lawyers of the majority shareholder of Heritage Bank, Seidu Agongo have argued that the Central Bank’s reasons for revoking their licence is unfair and a bad precedent for the future.

6. Mark Opoku

He is the founder and CEO of Legacy Capital Savings and Loans.

As part of his role as CEO, he is responsible for ensuring that Legacy Capital attains its strategic goals.

A strategic goal does not include the collapse of a firm. This means that he did not lead the company to accomplish its goals.

7. Nana Appiah Mensah

His challenges in the business world did not start this year. It started in 2017 when regulatory authorities in Ghana started warning Ghanaians not to deposit their monies with his company.

Nana Appiah Mensah who is popularly referred to as NAM1 is the Chief Executive Officer the embattled Ghanaian gold firm, Menzgold Ghana.

NAM1 arrived in Ghana on July 11, 2019, after he faced a lawsuit in Dubai. When he arrived in Ghana, he was picked up by security operatives at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and sent to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for questioning.

NAM1 has been accused of defrauding his customers of about GHc1.68 billion.

Currently, MenzGold is validating the documents of its customers with the promise to pay back after the process.