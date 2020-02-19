His comment is coming after Tullow Ghana announced that it is reducing its staff in Ghana by 25% due to challenges with oil productions among others.

This will see the exit of 35% of Tullow Ghana’s senior leadership as well as overall 25% job losses for staff made up of both Ghanaians and expatriates.

But the former GNPC boss told Accra-based Citi FM that Tullow’s problems are largely from its global operations, adding that the Ghana operations should not have been affected.

“Any business when you are cutting down costs, you will cut especially in the non-core areas. My concern is that why are they cutting down costs in their only revenue-generating fields which are in Ghana. Why are they also transferring most of the support services from Ghana to the UK?”

“If you look at this critically, they are actually employing foreigners in the UK to do work Ghanaians should be doing here. I charge the Petroleum Commission to look at this very critically and have a conversation with Tullow,” he added.

Before his comment, the General, Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress, had called on the government to reconsider the local content policy for the oil and gas sector, to protect Ghanaians from layoffs when production companies face operational challenges.

Tullow plans to restructure. According to Bloomberg, the restructuring will cause about 40% of the workforce in its Kenya operations to lose their jobs. Offices in Dublin, Ireland and Cape Town, South Africa will also be shutdown.