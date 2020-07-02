This appointment is pursuant to its announcement that the current secretary, Maria Sanz Perez had given a six-month notice of her intention to resign.

Ms Sanz Perez resigns on June 30, 2020.

AngloGold Ashanti has therefore appointed Lizelle Marwick to act as Company Secretary effective July 1, 2020, as the company continues to search for an appropriate replacement.

Lizelle Marwick is also the Executive Vice-President, General Counsel, and Compliance of AngloGold Ashanti.

Shareholders will be informed of any development in this regard.