According to CGTN Africa, the country’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation, and Tourism said the new plan is expected to focus on the management and conservation of elephants.

A spokesperson at the ministry, Onalenna Moyo, said the blueprint is at an advanced stage.

“In addition, the government is investing in building local capacity for testing, to this end, the ministry is setting up its own laboratory working alongside stakeholders to acquire advanced testing equipment.” Onalenna Moyo said,

This he said has become necessary due to the mysterious death of elephants in Seronga near the Okavango Delta.

Currently, they have recorded 281 verified deaths against the 356 reported cases.

An investigation into the mysterious deaths of the elephants has been launched and the government has dedicated resources to this mission.

“Initial testing of samples was conducted locally and for further additional testing, the samples were sent to reputable laboratories abroad. However, the movement restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, have adversely affected the movement of diagnostic samples to foreign laboratories causing delays in receipts of the results. Nonetheless, results from Zimbabwe are currently being analyzed and interpreted whilst results from other laboratories are expected in a week's time,” Moyo said.

Last week, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat in its latest SADC response to COVID-19 bulletin entreated members of the bloc to increase joint transboundary conservation activities to strengthen the fight against illegal activities.