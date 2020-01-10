Philip Owiredu takes over from Frank Adu Jnr. who retired from the position after almost thirty years in the banking industry.

In a statement issued by the bank, it said that Mr Owiredu’s wide experience in the banking sector will ensure that he builds a strong leadership team that will see the growth of the bank.

The new CEO joined CalBank in 2004 as Financial Controller. Prior to joining the Bank, he was a Senior Manager at KPMG Ghana, a leading firm of chartered accountants, management consultants, and tax advisers.

He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

Mr Owiredu said that he was happy that the Board of Directors had much confidence in him to appoint him as CEO.

He said that he looks forward to working with the Board and other stakeholders to see the bank through another decade of growth.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the bank’s Board Paarock VanPercy, said they are happy to have appointed Mr Owiredu as CalBank’s new CEO following a rigorous selection process from a number of strong internal and external candidates.

“Philip possesses the requisite qualities of demonstrated operational leadership, intimate knowledge of CalBank operations and culture as well as possessing the strategic capability to lead the business into the next decade. He has demonstrated a clear commitment to the Bank’s strategic purpose and corporate responsibility,” he stated.

Four new Non-Executive Directors

CalBank’s shareholders have also approved the appointment of four new Non-Executive Directors of the Bank effective 1st January 2020.

The new directors were appointed after Mr. Malcolmn Pryor and Dr. Kobina Quansah retired on 31st December 2019.

All four directors have been approved by the Bank of Ghana.