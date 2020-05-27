The Chair of the Board who is also an immediate past Chief Justice said the benefactors will enjoy the tax relief when they file their tax returns with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

“We’re also happy to announce that the Ghana Revenue Authority has confirmed that tax reliefs will be available to donors who make donations to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund when filing their tax returns”, she said at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, 26 May 2020.”

“This is subject to fulfilling requirements that the GRA has set out in its recently published guidelines for their implementation of the tax incentives in support of taxpayers against the pandemic,” she added.

The Fund has, so far, raked in over GHC50 million.

COVID-19 National Trust Fund

On Sunday (March 29, 2020), President Akufo-Addo inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the Fund at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House.

The Board of Trustees has been receiving contributions and donations from the public to take care of the needy and the vulnerable.

The other members of the Board are Collins Asare as Secretary to the Board and Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko as members.

At the inauguration, the President explained that companies and individuals have been donating or asking how they can help the needy.

“I felt that the best way was to establish a public trust so that the monies that come do not get intermingled with Government money and all of those problems. A public trust that is to be managed by an independent body of trustees, so that people will see that these monies are being properly accounted for and properly deployed,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the work of the Board will complement the efforts being made by the State in catering for the poor and vulnerable, stressing that “whatever money we raise, that is the target”.

“I have full confidence in the integrity of all the people around this table, and of your dedication to the public welfare of our country. That is why I have chosen you to say on this committee.”