The move is to help businesses selling the essential products defined by the lockdown regulations to get orders to their customers quickly.

The service works by connecting businesses with couriers on the Bolt platform and allows vendors to place orders online to deliver products to their customers affordably within the same day or even hour.

While launching the service on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the country manager for Bolt in Nigeria, Femi Akin-Laguda said, “Bolt has been working around the clock to provide innovative solutions to assist Nigerian businesses and our micro-economy workforce to continue generating revenue safely during the lockdown.”

She added that “Being agile and identifying ways that businesses can work together is key to our economy’s survival through this crisis.”

“We have launched Bolt Business Delivery with two key goals in mind: to make sure that drivers on the Bolt platform can continue to earn a living safely, and to help businesses selling the essential products defined by the lockdown regulations to get orders to their customers quickly and safely,” Akin-Lakuda further explained.

How the service works