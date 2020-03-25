The Ghana National Service Secretariat (NSS) has directed all of its staff working in the country to take mandatory paid-leave.

According to the NSS, the move has become necessary due to the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus that has hit the country, noting that this is “to ensure staff safety and also help curb the spread of the coronavirus.”

The secretariat said this in a press release issued.

The statement noted that this is “in view of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directives on Coronavirus (COVID-!(); in furtherance of the scheme's earlier statement requiring public gathering of its staff and national service personnel to be suspended till further notice in compliance to the Public Services Commission's circular recommending that all interns, national service personnel, NABCO officers and other non-essential staff could take their leave.

Adding that, “Management of the Scheme by this statement directs that all National Service Personnel are to take their mandatory paid-annual leave effective Thursday, March 26, 2020, till the end of April 2020.”

The NSS further said, “all newly-posted nurses who are due to start national service in April 2020, are also to take the month of April 2020 as their terminal leave.”

Read the full statement here: