Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, has asked Ghanaian traders who want to import from China to come to the Embassy so they serve as a link between the importers and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

This is coming after the Coronavirus pandemic which started in China in 2019.

The spread of the disease and subsequent measures taken by various governments including Ghana has left traders who import items from China stranded.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), whose members depend heavily on Chinese imports, have indicated that there may shortage of goods soon and also said that prices of goods could go up.

This is because of travel bans which prevent the traders from travelling to Ghana. Meanwhile, they are also struggling to receive goods from China.

As of 2018, Ghana was the 7th largest trading partner of China in Africa. Trade between Ghana and China stood at US$7.3 billion as of the time.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Boateng said though China is recovering from the shock of the virus, it is still not advisable for traders to travel there.

He added that the best practice now is to deal with embassies for all trading partners of China since the COVID-19 broke out.

“What we are trying to do is to mitigate the shortages in Ghana by acting as a conduit for some of our traders. We are working with some of the Chamber of Commerce in some of the various provinces. So if people want to order, they don’t have to come to China.”

“If you have your own supply chain in process already, you can contact the Embassy; we will work with the local chamber of commerce to ensure that they can pay on your behalf once you pay them the money and make sure that you get the quality of goods that you want” he added.

Mr Boateng, however, indicated that the process may take time since production in China has reduced due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Many countries are also doing same; so we must understand that if you order for goods it may take some time.”

The world has recorded over 335,000 cases with over 14,000 deaths. Ghana has recorded 24 cases with one death so far.