African leaders have put measures in place in their various countries to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions in most of the countries include the closing of borders, lockdown, ban on event and social gatherings among others.

However, some countries in Africa are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions.

In Ghana, the partial lockdown on Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa has been lifted. However, schools remain closed and social gatherings are still prohibited. The country’s borders remain closed.

Nigeria has also reopened to try to restart Africa’s largest economy.

After 45 days of lockdown, Rwanda has relaxed restrictions even though a nationwide night-time curfew has been enforced. Also movement in and out of Kigali is prohibited.

In South Africa, employees have been allowed to start work. However, people must still observe social distancing protocols, wearing masks and washing of hands.

The health ministry in Kenya has recorded a low turnout in its mass testing campaign following the unwillingness among members of the public.

Meanwhile, videos of night burial from Tanzania have been circulating on social media raising concerns on the government’s approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.