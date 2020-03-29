According to the service, the move is an initiative aimed at enforcing directives from relevant authorities in the country and to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Director of Operations, Ghana Police Service, Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba who disclosed the information at a press briefing on Sunday, March 29, 2020 said the service was in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Navy.

Adding that the operation is themed; "COVID 19 safety operation."

He then urged Ghanaians to comply with the rules governing the lockdown to prevent any challenges, noting that people exempted must show the need identification.

Already, the police service has issued its plan and deployment to the public.

The statement said, "It is anticipated that a partail to full lockdown of some parts of the country will be executed in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus."

Adding that "It is further anticipated that four cities namely: Accra Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi wll be amongst the first batch of cities to be locked down. "

The statement further said, " In line with the contingency measures for the coronavirus operations in Ghana, the GPS, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS),and the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) will undertake a Joint Security Operations to enforce the lockdown."

Already, Ghanaians have been calling for a declaration of a lockdown due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country.

As of Sunday, March 29, 2020, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count was 152 cases.