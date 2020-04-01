According to him, the Bank of Ghana hospital is an autonomous institution hence the need for government to reach an agreement with the bank before the health facility could be used for covid-19 cases.

His statement comes on the back of several complaints as to why the banks’ health facility was left out or not been used in the coronavirus fight although well equipped.

He announced the move at a press briefing on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The Health Minister indicated the bank’s readiness to play host to Bank of Ghana staff and other VIPs who test positive for the coronavirus.

“A lot of people have been blaming government as to why the Bank of Ghana Hospital is not being used for coronavirus treatment despite the facility being well equipped to treat coronavirus."

Adding that " Let me say that, the Bank of Ghana health facility is not under the entire control of the government. We had to go into an agreement with them and the bank has agreed in addition to their own staff to have VIP people at their facility.”

Updates on the menace

The novel coronavirus cases in Ghana have risen to 195 says the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu. Thirty-four new cases have been recorded since yesterday, Tuesday.

The Greater Accra Region has 174 of these cases, the Northern Region has 10, the Ashanti Region has nine, the Upper West Region has one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.

One hundred of the cases have been from the state’s general surveillance.

There are currently 58 infected persons continuing treatment at home after 20 of them were recently discharged.

In the Greater Accra Region, a 10-day compulsory house-to-house Coronavirus tracing and enhanced testing exercise has begun in the Ayawaso West Municipality.