In an interview with Accra-base Starr FM, she said that even though a lot of jobs will be lost, it will be drastically controlled with the GHC90 million facility provided by her office in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation to support MSMEs in the country.

“I think that we would lose a lot, I mean when we look at it off the back of the cover, we are looking at about two million jobs, that is the informal and formal sectors.”

“Because if you look at the Ghanaian economy, there are two things going on, you have the informal economy where we might not have enough numbers, but if we give and take which is actually about 80% of our economy, and you looking at the formal, the hotels, it could be a lot more than you think,” she explained further

She noted that the goal of the fund is to keep people in jobs.

“And that is what is dear in the heart of the President in terms of coming up with his announcement. And I think that is what is also important for the NBSSI – Mastercard programme is looking at how best to keep the light on in businesses, how best we keep a lot more people employed at a time like this so that we minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”

Ghana has so far recorded 287 cases of COVID-19. Five of the affected people have died.

The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (256) followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1).